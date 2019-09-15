|
Eleanor Gayman Oakley of Chatham, Mass. died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital, Hyannis, Mass., as a result of medical complications. She was 92.
Eleanor was the beloved wife of and is survived by David R. Oakley, by their daughter, Lois O. Pfister and granddaughter, Laura H. Pfister, both of Cortland, N.Y. She is also survived by their son, Robert B. Oakley, Robert's wife, Lori L. Oakley, their four children, Lisa R., Bethany L., David J. and Maria D. Oakley, all of Pennsville, N.J.; except for Lisa who lives in and teaches school in Guam.
David and Eleanor had been married for 67 years. They were preceded in death by their son, Stephen A. Oakley in 1963 at age five, and by her two brothers, George G. Gayman Jr. and Philip E. Gayman.
Eleanor was born April 25, 1927, the daughter of the late George G. Gayman Sr. and the late Helen S. Gayman of Doylestown, Bucks County, Pa. She was a 1949 graduate of Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pa., receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics majoring in Textile Merchandising. Later when they lived in Moorestown, N.J., she served in several high school secretarial roles for over 20 years.
She was also a one-time member of the American Association of University Women, The Daughters of the American Revolution, and a Fellow of the Royal Horticultural Society.
Over their years together, Eleanor and David traveled extensively in all 50 states, within many Western and Northern European countries, and in much of the Western Hemisphere from the Yukon Territory to Cape Horn.
Following retirement with her husband to Chatham in 1994, she became a Chatham Garden Club member and was also deeply involved for some years with the Chatham Historical Society's Costume and Textiles Committee and as a docent at its Atwood House Museum. She also loved classical music, gardening, and needlework.
