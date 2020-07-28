Eleanor Iatesta

Eleanor (Elana Iannelli) Iatesta passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.She was born Jan. 28, 1921 to Giustino and Emilia Iannelli in Brooklyn, N.Y., and would have celebrated her 100th birthday in six months.On March 16, 1946, she married Michael Iatesta Sr., a returning World War II veteran, in a double wedding with her sister, Ida.Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Mike, and all her siblings: Nancy, Phil, Florence, Frank, Rose, Joe, Ida and Anna.She is survived by her sons: Kenneth (Jackie) and Michael (Nannette), five grandchildren: Amy Ruch, Adam Iatesta, Lydia Johnson, Brad Iatesta, Evan Iatesta, and five great-grandchildren: Ethan Ruck, Cole Ruch, Micaiah Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Alexandria Johnson.In Eleanor's final years she suffered from dementia, yet was completely clear minded regarding her Christian faith and the reality of her future in the presence of God. She knew, as C. S. Lewis said, "There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind."A private graveside service for her immediate family will be held next week at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.Donations may be made to Gospel Hall For Missions, 23 West Moreland Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040.To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Schneider Funeral Home,Hatboro