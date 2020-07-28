1/
Eleanor Iatesta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor (Elana Iannelli) Iatesta passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was born Jan. 28, 1921 to Giustino and Emilia Iannelli in Brooklyn, N.Y., and would have celebrated her 100th birthday in six months.

On March 16, 1946, she married Michael Iatesta Sr., a returning World War II veteran, in a double wedding with her sister, Ida.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Mike, and all her siblings: Nancy, Phil, Florence, Frank, Rose, Joe, Ida and Anna.

She is survived by her sons: Kenneth (Jackie) and Michael (Nannette), five grandchildren: Amy Ruch, Adam Iatesta, Lydia Johnson, Brad Iatesta, Evan Iatesta, and five great-grandchildren: Ethan Ruck, Cole Ruch, Micaiah Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Alexandria Johnson.

In Eleanor's final years she suffered from dementia, yet was completely clear minded regarding her Christian faith and the reality of her future in the presence of God. She knew, as C. S. Lewis said, "There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind."

A private graveside service for her immediate family will be held next week at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Gospel Hall For Missions, 23 West Moreland Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040.

To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved