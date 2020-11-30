1/1
Eleanor Muench-Gross of Chalfont, formerly of Doylestown, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 at NewSeasons at New Britain. She was 87.
Born in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Grace A. (Mullane) and Eugene Coveney, wife of the late John Gross, and sister of the late Eugene J. Coveney and Eileen H. (Coveney) Ryan. She is survived by her sister Anita (Coveney) Viola, her beloved sons Kenneth (Joanne), Paul, Gregory (Stacey), and her five grandchildren Kelly, Kyle, Heather, Aiden, and Emma.
Eleanor worked at the Bucks County Planning Commission and for the Bucks County Department of Corrections. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and was an exceptional baker who made delicious apple pies.
Eleanor was a Eucharistic Minister at Pine Run Health Center while a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown. She was a member of the Maplewood Women's Club and an active member of the Doylestown Senior Center.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass service, 11:30 am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Saint Jude's Parish, 321 West Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA 18914, where the viewing will begin at 10:30 am. Please remember to wear masks and social distance. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory, may be made to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988 where Ellie was a loyal supporter.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
