Eleanor Peterson, of New Britain Boro, died with her family by her side on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home. She was 95.
She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Charles H. Peterson.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Krickory Chookagian and sister of the late Frank, James and Fred Chookagian.
Eleanor grew up in Philadelphia and went to Kensington High School for Girls.
She loved people and fashion so after high school she found the perfect fit as the manager of a dress shop and worked there for over 10 years.
She married her beloved Charles on April 7, 1962 and moved to New Britain in 1967 where she raised her children and cared for her mother.
She continued working in clothing retail for over 17 years before retiring in 1993.
Eleanor's real joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed vacationing in Atlantic City with her family and made every holiday that she hosted at her home special.
Her smile, kind heart, and caring love will always be remembered and terribly missed.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son Charles "Chuck" F. Peterson of New Britain Boro and daughter, Tina Yoder and her husband Michael of Hatfield. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Lily and Evan Yoder.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Service 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.) New Britain, PA 18901.
Her interment will follow in Beulah Cemetery, New Britain.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Doylestown Hospice, 4259 Swamp Road, Suite 204, Doylestown, PA 18902.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 10, 2020