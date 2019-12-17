Home

Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-2763
Eleanor Price
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Carversville Cemetery
Eleanor Zilli Price Obituary
Eleanor Zilli Price of Lumberville, Pa. died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Doylestown Hospital. She was 82.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Eleanor had lived in Point Pleasant, Pa. and in Lumberville most of her life.

A graduate of New Hope High School, she had attended St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, and was involved over the years in the 4H Club in Solebury Township.

Eleanor worked as a secretary for Keenan & Meier, LLC, and as an assistant in the math department of Delaware Valley College.

Daughter of the late Fleury C. and Eleanor Fuessel Zilli, and widow of Harvey "Bill" Price, she is survived by her daughter, Patti Meier and her husband, Scott; her son, Mickey Price and his wife, Yvonne; her brother, Fluery Zilli and his wife, Joan; her sister, Joanne Stevenson; four grandchildren, Candice and Brandon Price, Mathew Meier, and Katlyn Niwore; and five great grandchildren, Coulton Meier, Cash Meier, Christopher Niwore, Warren Jewel and Leila Jewel.

Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N. Franklin St. (Rt. 179), Lambertville, N.J. Graveside services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Carversville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to to fight COPD.

Garefino Funeral Home,

Lambertville, N.J.

www.garefino.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 17, 2019
