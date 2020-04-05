|
Eleonora Karpinich Adams of Buckingham, Pa. passed away peacefully at her home on the afternoon of March 19, 2020. She was 80.
She is survived by her son, Peter Adams, daughter-in-law, Carrie Adams (Reinhardt), and granddaughters, Molly Virginia Adams and Daisy Mae Adams, all of Gainesville, Fla. She is also survived by her brothers, Leonid Karpinich of Locktown, N.J. and Walter Karpinich of Dallas, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Kendal Adams.
Eleonora was born in Ukraine in 1939, the youngest child of Mykola and Nina (Shkabryka) Karpinich. After World War II, she spent the years 1945-1951 in the Lyssenko Displaced Persons Camp in Hanover, Germany. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 1951. She attended Philadelphia High School for Girls and Temple University. She spent a Study Abroad Year in Heidelberg, Germany.
In 1967, she married John Kendal Adams and their only child, Peter Nelson Adams, was born in 1971. Eleonora earned her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the University of Pennsylvania in 1974. Her doctoral dissertation involved a comparison of the work of Austrian novelist Franz Werfel and the Russian writer Leo Tolstoy.
In 1976, she accepted a professorship at Temple University, where she taught German and Slavic languages for 12 years. She moved on to a professorship at Penn State Abington in 1986, where she taught German, Russian, and English. Throughout the 1990s-2000s, she served as an interpreter for the U.S. State Department promoting communication between U.S. leaders and their foreign counterparts. During this time she developed numerous professional relationships with government officials. In 2008, she accepted the position of Division Head for Arts and Sciences at Penn State, Abington.
In recent years, she had resided in her Buckingham home. Her family is grateful to the Kostishak family for their friendship and loving care they provided during those years.
Funeral services are currently on hold as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. When circumstances permit, the services will be held at Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, 1856 Forest Grove Rd., Forest Grove, PA 18922. Eleonora was interred at the church cemetery alongside her husband, John.
Donations in Ella's name can be made to Forest Grove Presbyterian Church (forestgrovechurch.org), where she and her husband were parishioners.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 5, 2020