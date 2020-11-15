Elisabeth E. Sterling passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor Home, Warrington. She was 94.Born in Abington, she was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Sterling Jr., and daughter of the late William and Lottie Ewing Frost.Elisabeth was a woman of faith who believed that family came first.She worked for over 30 years for Neshaminy Electronics in Furlong, and also at Sterling Shoe Repair in Doylestown.Elisabeth and her husband Tom enjoyed camping and taking in all of what Mother Nature had to offer. Her talents came alive in her knitting creations and when you looked at them they spoke to you with warm and loving words.She will be sadly missed by her dear family and all who came to know and love her.Elisabeth is survived by her devoted children and their spouses, Craig W. Sterling and his wife, Carolyn, Mary Lou Shaw and her husband, Bob, and Charles T. Sterling and his wife, Pat. Also surviving are her five dear grandchildren, Charles, Michael, Christian, Ian and Thomas, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Logan.A private service will be held for Elisabeth at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband Tom.In lieu of flowers, Elisabeth's family asks that you say a prayer or do an Act of Kindness in her memory.