Elizabeth A. Dutterer of South Paris, Maine passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Market Square Health Care Center. She was 87.
She was born Dec. 7, 1932 to Earl F. and Elizabeth (Buckman) Rogers in Philadelphia, Pa. She attended schools in Buckingham, Pa.
Elizabeth was a minute clerk for the three Bucks County Courthouses. She was a member of the Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star and also the Pennsylvania Grange.
She is survived by her son, Chuck and his wife, Jann, of Greenwood, Maine, her grandchildren, Shana and Paige Dutterer, Desman Cox and Desirae Cox, and great grandson, Tracen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Glenn Dutterer.
The family would like to thank Market Square Residential Care and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the care of Elizabeth.
There will be no services.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020