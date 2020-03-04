Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service - South Paris
45 Main St.
S. Paris, ME 04281
(207) 743-8402
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dutterer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Dutterer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Dutterer Obituary
Elizabeth A. Dutterer of South Paris, Maine passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Market Square Health Care Center. She was 87.

She was born Dec. 7, 1932 to Earl F. and Elizabeth (Buckman) Rogers in Philadelphia, Pa. She attended schools in Buckingham, Pa.

Elizabeth was a minute clerk for the three Bucks County Courthouses. She was a member of the Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star and also the Pennsylvania Grange.

She is survived by her son, Chuck and his wife, Jann, of Greenwood, Maine, her grandchildren, Shana and Paige Dutterer, Desman Cox and Desirae Cox, and great grandson, Tracen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Glenn Dutterer.

The family would like to thank Market Square Residential Care and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the care of Elizabeth.

There will be no services.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at the funeral home's web site below.

Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service,

South Paris, Maine

www.chandlerfunerals.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -