Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Elizabeth A. Harvey Obituary
Elizabeth A. Harvey of Ambler (Prospectville), Pa., homemaker, mother and grandmother, passed quietly on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. She was 95. 

Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia in 1923 and grew up in the Philadelphia area, the daughter of Peter and Anna Durst. 

She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Harvey, her son-in-law, Stephen Goscinsky of Ringoes, N.J., and grandson, Andrew Goscinsky of Interlachen, Fla.

Her daughter, Lisa A. Goscinsky of Ringoes, N.J., preceded her in death in January 2017.

Following her graduation from high school, Elizabeth enjoyed a career in the insurance industry and then as a homemaker. She enjoyed travel, in particular visiting her many relatives in Switzerland. In fact, she had dual citizenship with Switzerland and the United States. Traveling in the U.S. she enjoyed trips to Branson, Mo. and automobile trips to the west coast to visit her husband Robert's family. 

Elizabeth was a socially concerned person who gave generously to those in need, and that generosity extended to the care of wild and domestic animals.

Elizabeth was a member of Pleasantville United Church of Christ in Chalfont, Pa. At family Sunday gatherings she and Robert would often discuss the morning sermon. 

Her viewings will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where her memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. 

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 19, 2019
