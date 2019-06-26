|
Elizabeth "Bette" Singley died Sunday, April 7, 2019 having lived a rich and vibrant life of 98 years.
Bette was married for 66 years to the late David Wilson Singley, and was the mother of Susan Leinbach and her husband, Edwin, Nancy Graves and her husband, Michael, Judith Singley and her partner, Anne-Marie Marcoux, and David Wilson Singley Jr. and his wife, Catherine. She also was the grandmother to her six grandchildren and great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren.
Bette graduated from West Chester State Teachers College (1942) and taught elementary school in the Philadelphia area. Later she lived in Ithaca, N.Y. for 41 years and was an elementary-school library assistant. In 2008, Bette moved with David to The Manor at York Town, Jamison, Pa.
Bette spent many enjoyable summers in Ocean City, N.J. She was an avid golfer, gardener, and bridge player and enjoyed singing in different choirs through the years. She was an active member of the Garden Club of Ithaca, PEO chapter BJ of Ithaca, and St. Luke Lutheran Church, Ithaca.
Her memorial service will begin at noon on Sunday, July 7, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 109 Oak Ave., Ithaca, NY 14850-4729.
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside, Pa.
www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 26, 2019