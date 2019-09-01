|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Cameron of Chalfont, formerly of Hatboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was 67.
Born in Abington and a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Owens) Cameron.
She is survived by her siblings, Mary Jane (Cameron) Wagner and John Cameron, and her many nieces and nephews.
Betsy was preceded in death by her siblings, Dave Cameron, Bob Cameron, and Bruce Cameron.
Betsy worked as a flight attendant with United Airlines for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her frequent trips to Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Friends and family are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown Township, PA 18927, where the greeting will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the at .
