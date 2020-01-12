|
Elizabeth "Betty" Clegg of Hatboro, Pa. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Robert "Bob" Clegg, and was the beloved mother of Bette, Dave, Steve, Debbie and John. She is survived by 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Richard and Ed, innumerable friends, former colleagues and her devoted dog, Millie.
Betty spent her entire life in the Hatboro Horsham area. She graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School with her husband, Bob. She attained her RN in 1960 and graduated with Honors.
She was a dedicated member of the Hatboro Baptist Church for nearly 60 years. She lived and raised her family with Bob in Upper Moreland Township in the house they shared for most of their marriage.
In addition to being an RN, Betty was a talented artist who loved sharing her gift with others. She was an avid gardener and loved sailing with Bob in Barnaget Bay.
After retiring she continued volunteering at Abington Hospital for many years.
Betty touched innumerable lives in big and small ways with her kindness, her care, her skills, her Faith, and her humor. She will be missed and her memory cherished by all who knew her.
A memorial service celebrating Betty's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Hatboro Baptist Church, 32 North York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, where a visiting hour will be from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. All are welcome!
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the above named Church in her memory.
