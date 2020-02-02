|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Beaney) Dee-Keller of Hatboro, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was 92.
She was the wife of the late John Dee and Kasper Keller, the beloved mother of Joseph Ritz (Barbara), John Dee (Dolores), James Dee (Denise), Kathleen Bass (Tim), and the late Suzanne Dee, the cherished grandmother of Joseph, John, David, Alyssa, Dana, Kenny, Michelle and Kaitlin, and the great grandmother of Aiden.
The family will receive relatives and friends starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home, Inc., 7384 Ridge Ave. (corner of Wigard Ave.), Philadelphia, PA 19128. Inurnment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers. Donations are requested in Betty's name to , P.O. Box 3704, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
