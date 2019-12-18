|
|
Elizabeth E. "Betty" Salvino passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was 84.
Betty was born in Philadelphia to Mary Elizabeth (Moran) and John Miller.
She is survived by her loving children, Lisa Zavorski (Michael) and Gregory (Sandra), and her grandchildren, Michael, Shane and Mary Grace Zavorski, and Gabrielle and Caden Salvino.
Betty recently moved to St. Joseph's Manor in Holy Redeemer Hospital for her remaining days. It was here that Betty worked for 40 years and along the way made many lifetime friends. She was at peace knowing she was returning to her familiar second home.
She was happiest in the presence of her family and friends, and was particularly excited whenever she spoke or visited with her grandchildren.
Betty's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham.
In lieu of flowers, Betty's family has requested donations in her name be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Condolences may be sent to the Salvino family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019