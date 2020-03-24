|
Elizabeth E. "Bette" Schmidt of Solebury, Pa. died peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with COPD. She was 76.
Bette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Born in Philadelphia on March 10, 1944 to Edwin E. and Catherine G. Wright, Bette attended St. William School and Cardinal Dougherty High School in Philadelphia.
In 1960, Bette married Michael "Mike" Schmidt, and together they raised four children in Holland, Pa. and later Solebury.
Bette raised her four children while happily participating in community organizations such as Welcome Wagon, Soroptimist International and the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown. When the kids got older, she and Mike enjoyed their homes in Cape May, N.J. and Stuart, Fla., where they were also part-time residents.
Bette's Catholic faith was extremely important and comforting to her. She was an active member of St. Martin of Tours parish in New Hope, Pa.
Bette was known by her friends as never having a hair out of place, always stylish and well-accessorized. She loved holidays, birthdays and shopping, even online shopping. She was extremely generous, thoughtful and fun-loving. Many of the parties she threw were legendary and talked about for years.
With Mike, Bette enjoyed traveling and dining with friends, and going to the movies. But most of all, she loved family gatherings in either Solebury or at Sailfish Point. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Bette is survived by her husband, Mike; their four children, Rita (Nancy), Michael (Amy), Ellen (Mickey), and Andrew; three grandchildren, Michael, Anna and Cecilia; and their cat, Snow.
Catholic services and interment are private due to health concerns. A Memorial Mass at St. Martin of Tours Church in New Hope will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bette's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 24, 2020