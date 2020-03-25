Home

Elizabeth E. Wagner Obituary
Elizabeth E. Wagner (Walter) of Doylestown, Pa., passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. She was 87.

Elizabeth was born on March 14, 1933 in Marijanci, Yugoslavia and was the daughter of the late Stefan and Maria (Weissenburger) Walter.

Elizabeth was the loving wife of the late Peter M. Wagner.

She is survived by her sons Michael (Elizabeth) of Horsham, Thomas (Anita) of Warminster, and her daughter.

Elizabeth was the devoted grandmother of Erik (Sarah) Wagner, Stephanie Wagner, Kimberly Jackamonis, Kathryn (Wesley) Potts, Michael Jackamonis, Jennifer Wagner, Elizabeth Wagner, and five great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother Joseph (Linda) Walter, of Warminster.

Elizabeth loved the hot weather and spent a lot of time in Ocean City, N.J. and frequently visited Disney World in Florida. She was also a proud life-long member of the United German Hungarian Club of Oakford, Pa.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the at .

In respect to CDC recommendations, the family will postpone a celebration mass until further notice.

Condolences may be made to Elizabeth's family by visiting our website below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 25, 2020
