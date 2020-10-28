1/
Elizabeth Fay Crow
Elizabeth Fay Crow of Hatboro passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 69.

Elizabeth was the loved wife of Thomas Crow; loving mother of Thomas Jr. and Michele Crow; cherished Mommom of Madison, Luke, Taylor, Abigail, Elizabeth, and Noah; and loving sister of Bernie (Debbie), Cathy, and Phil.

Relatives and friends are invited to share in Fay's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Services will be held privately at Lehman United Methodist Church. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund kidneyfund.org or to the Colon Cancer Foundation coloncancerfoundation.org.

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
