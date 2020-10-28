Elizabeth Fay Crow of Hatboro passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 69.
Elizabeth was the loved wife of Thomas Crow; loving mother of Thomas Jr. and Michele Crow; cherished Mommom of Madison, Luke, Taylor, Abigail, Elizabeth, and Noah; and loving sister of Bernie (Debbie), Cathy, and Phil.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Fay's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Services will be held privately at Lehman United Methodist Church. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund kidneyfund.org
or to the Colon Cancer Foundation coloncancerfoundation.org
.
