Elizabeth Gail Myers, formerly of Plumsteadville, Pa., passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, Pa. She was 82.Born in Doylestown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Catharine (Kramer) Myers.She was a 1956 graduate of Central Bucks West High School, Doylestown, with her class being the first to complete all four years of high school at the newly-formed school. She remained close with eight of her classmates and thoroughly enjoyed their monthly gatherings over the years.In her early years, Gail worked as a bookkeeper for Conti's Cross Keys Inn in Doylestown. The happiest years of her life were spent as part- owner, along with Chuck and Dee Kniele, of the 1810 House Antiques Shop in Northwood, N.H. Upon returning back to Plumsteadville, she worked the morning shift at the Wawa in Dublin, Pa. until her retirement.Gail was particularly fond of traveling, having toured the United States, Europe, many islands and lighthouses throughout her lifetime.She is survived by her sister, Janice Labs of Plumsteadville; two nephews, Scott Labs and his wife, Sandy, and Brooke Labs and his wife, Lisa; her niece, Melissa Labs; a niece-in-law, Sherry Labs, wife of the late Kevin Labs; nine great- nieces and nephews, Shelby, Allison, Meredith and her husband, Nick, Amy and her husband, Steve, Matt and his wife, Ashley, Olivia, Brooke, Morgan and Vivian; and three great-great-nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Harper and Raegan.Funeral services with interment in Mechanicsville Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.