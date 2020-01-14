|
|
Elizabeth Kelly was born Dec. 25, 1920 and passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Kelly, as well as her sons, Steven M. Kelly and James R. Kelly.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Decker of Pipersville, Pa. and Janice Moore of Stockton, Calif., and her multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty made it to her 100th year and accomplished her biggest goal. She always was the life of the party, singing Scottish songs and dancing the Mummers' strut.
Until her last day, she was an avid volunteer at Neshaminy Manor, folding the garment protectors and stuffing envelopes. She was a fierce bingo competitor and professional grilled cheese maker. May her memory live on in the lives of the many people she has impacted.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elizabeth's funeral at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd. (intersection of Durham Road and Cold Spring Creamery Road), Doylestown, PA 18902, followed by Elizabeth's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 14, 2020