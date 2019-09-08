Home

Elizabeth L. Sallada

Elizabeth L. Sallada Obituary
Elizabeth L. Sallada died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was 95.

Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia in 1924. She graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1946. She was married to Dr. Dillman C. Sallada Jr. for 66 years until his death in 2013.

A resident of Warwick Township since 1953, she was passionate about her property in Warwick Township and local government. She served throughout her life on various committees within Warwick Township. Elizabeth was active in Bucks County Republican politics and served as Warwick Township's Executive Committee person, working tirelessly for numerous candidates. She also enjoyed participating with the Font Hill Questers and enjoyed spending time at Doylestown Country Club.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Susan Sallada Wetherill and Amanda Baker, her sons-in-law, Stephen H. Wetherill and Kevin Baker, and her four grandchildren, Hannah Baker, Elizabeth Wetherill Lawless, Jon Lawless and Stephen H. Wetherill Jr.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Elizabeth Sallada Memorial Fund c/o Warwick Township, 1733 Township Green, Warwick, PA 18929.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019
