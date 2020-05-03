|
Elizabeth Orbley Witt of Doylestown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was the beloved wife for 35 years of Joseph D. Witt of Pine Run Community, Doylestown.
Born in Bethlehem, she graduated from Cedar Crest College with a degree in Elementary Education and a Master's degree from Drexel University. Elizabeth was a teacher at Middle Bucks Technical School, where she taught fashion design, eventually becoming a co-op teacher for the school.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Tim Reiter and Kirsten Weller, as well as two stepsons, Harry and Tom Witt.
Services and interment will be private.
