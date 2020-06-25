Elizabeth Rose Rettzo Chiartas
Elizabeth Rose Rettzo Chiartas passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Abington, Pa. following a short (non-Covid related) illness. She was 90.

Elizabeth "Betty" was born on March 15, 1930 in Shenandoah, Pa., the daughter of Gertrude (Schultz) and Harry Rettzo (both deceased). Betty graduated from Atlantic City High School and began her first job at American Telephone & Telegraph (AT&T) in Philadelphia. During this time she met her husband, John, a dashing young man with all the right words, and they were married on June 28, 1953 at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Philadelphia. Betty and John then started their family beginning with John Jr., Gregory, and Pamela.

In 1965 they moved from their Philadelphia home to Dresher, Pa., where they raised their family. Following the passing of her husband John (Aug. 6, 2004), Betty continued to live independently in their Dresher home until her passing.

Betty was a passionate lover of the performing arts, including the theater, opera, and classical music. She was a season ticket holder at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia Pa., where she would rotate through her children and grandchildren to accompany her to each performance. Betty also loved sewing, history, debating politics, watching movies, and was a serious fan of John Grisham, having read all of his novels. She was an animal lover, enjoyed puzzles, loved to cook and bake, and experiment with new recipes. No one ever left her house hungry. Her children loved to watch their Mom and Dad effortlessly dance the jitter bug, and were constantly entertained by Betty's infectious sense of humor and laughter.

Left to enjoy her eternal memory are her children, John Jr. (wife Lynn), Gregory (wife Denise) and Pamela (Chiartas) Jameson (husband Carl). Betty also had six grandchildren: John Chiartas III (wife Jennifer), Christopher Chiartas (wife Julia), Michael McCarry (wife Kelly), Tyler Chiartas, Elliott Chiartas and Madison Jameson. She also leaevs behind six great grandchildren: Giovanni, Nicholas, Vincent, and Francesca, Ethan and Benjamin.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Walnut Street Theater Angels Fund, 825 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, (215) 574-3550, or the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, (215) 316-5151.

Online condolences can be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 25, 2020.
