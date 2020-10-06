Elizabeth S. Galdo of Perkasie passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown Township. She was 78.
Elizabeth had shared 57 years with Robert F. Galdo.
Born in Utrecht, Netherlands, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Elizabeth (Van Dyke) Peltzer. She graduated from high school in the Netherlands.
Mrs. Galdo had been employed as a cook in the Central Bucks School District.
Blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, Elizabeth was a talented seamstress who had also enjoyed visiting casinos and watching horse racing, particularly when her husband was racing. A devoted grandmother who was renowned in the family for her excellent Italian cooking, Mrs. Galdo had loved spending time with all of her grandchildren near and far, and had also enjoyed observing the beauties of nature at her son's pond.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Galdo is survived by her two sons, Albert Galdo and William Galdo and his wife, Jennifer; her nine grandchildren, Ryan, Robert, Stephen, Julia, Brendan, Christian, Alex, Bryan, and Alyssa, two great- grandchildren, Zion and Emberly; two brothers in the Netherlands, Karl and Robert Peltzer; and three step-sons, Robert Galdo and his wife, Colette, Thomas Galdo, and Gerald Galdo.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a step-daughter-in-law, Kriston Galdo.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Memorial donations in Mrs. Galdo's name may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,
Sellersville www.steeleyfuneralhome.com