1/
Elizabeth S. Galdo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth S. Galdo of Perkasie passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown Township. She was 78.

Elizabeth had shared 57 years with Robert F. Galdo.

Born in Utrecht, Netherlands, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Elizabeth (Van Dyke) Peltzer. She graduated from high school in the Netherlands.

Mrs. Galdo had been employed as a cook in the Central Bucks School District.

Blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, Elizabeth was a talented seamstress who had also enjoyed visiting casinos and watching horse racing, particularly when her husband was racing. A devoted grandmother who was renowned in the family for her excellent Italian cooking, Mrs. Galdo had loved spending time with all of her grandchildren near and far, and had also enjoyed observing the beauties of nature at her son's pond.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Galdo is survived by her two sons, Albert Galdo and William Galdo and his wife, Jennifer; her nine grandchildren, Ryan, Robert, Stephen, Julia, Brendan, Christian, Alex, Bryan, and Alyssa, two great- grandchildren, Zion and Emberly; two brothers in the Netherlands, Karl and Robert Peltzer; and three step-sons, Robert Galdo and his wife, Colette, Thomas Galdo, and Gerald Galdo.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a step-daughter-in-law, Kriston Galdo.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Galdo's name may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,

Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home
87 North Main Street
Sellersville, PA 18960-2327
215-257-4622
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved