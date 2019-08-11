|
Elizabeth T. "Betty" Kenney of Warminster passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, with her daughter by her side at Warminster Hospice. She was 85.
She was born March 8. 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Charles and Marie (Bertholet) Sweeney. She was the loving wife to the late Joseph "Jake" Kenney and together they shared 42 years of marriage.
Betty was a graduate of JW Hallahan Catholic High School. She was a credit manager for Union Carbide and Jet Plastica until her retirement in 1999. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and her three grandsons.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Beth O'Hara and her husband Joe, as well as her son Joe Kenney and his wife Barbara. She is survived by her three loving grandchildren, Justin, Colin, and Evan O'Hara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 605 West Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2019