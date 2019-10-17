|
Ella M. Beck of Perkasie, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sanatoga Center, Pottstown, Pa. She was 81.
She was the wife of Clyde G. Beck. The couple had celebrated their 32nd Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 14, 2019.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther (Bolich) Strausser. A 1956 graduate of Upper Merion High School, King of Prussia, Pa., she also attended beautician school.
Ella was employed as a bookkeeper for New Yorker Boiler, Colmar, Pa., for 18 years until retiring in 1997. Following her retirement there, she worked part-time for Hunsberger Electric, Perkasie, Pa., for 15 years until retiring.
She was a member of Little Zion Lutheran Church, Telford, Pa., where she sang in the Church Choir, served as Choir President and belonged to the Women of the Church group.
In addition to her love for music, Ella also enjoyed gardening and reading. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Richard Proietto Jr. (Tina Stanton) of Reading, Pa.; four stepchildren, Lori L. Beck (Edward Turner) of Phoenixville, Pa., Clyde R. Beck of Warren, Ohio, Scott A. Beck (Adrianne) of Cape May Court House, N.J., and Timothy W. Beck (Sarah) of Enola, Pa.; a sister, Ruth Berry of Eagleville, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Strausser of Bridgeport, Pa.; two grandchildren, Samantha and Ryan; three step grandchildren, Amanda, Jaclyn and Rylan; twin great-grandchildren, Shy and River; and a step great-grandchild, Beckett.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Neil Strausser, and a sister, Rita Kotz.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Rd., Telford (GPS: 799 Bergey Rd., Telford, PA 18969). Interment will be in St. Andrew's Union Cemetery, Perkasie. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday morning, at the Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Rd., Telford, PA 18969.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 17, 2019