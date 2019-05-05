|
Ella Mae Lehnig, a resident of Hatboro for more than 50 years, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was the loving wife of the late Alfred H. Lehnig. Ella Mae passed away on the same day as her wedding anniversary; after 46 years, she is able to dance in the heavens with her beloved husband.
She was a member of Lehman Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Elks and the Moose lodges. She enjoyed traveling and going to the casino. She was employed for more than 25 years by Specialty Glass Products of Willow Grove.
She is survived, by her daughter, Denise L. Rector.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.
To share farewell messages, please visit the funeral home Web site listed below.
Hatboro
www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019