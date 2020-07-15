Ellen L. (McDonald) DiRenzo of Warrington, Pa., formerly of Roslyn, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was 93.Born in Minersville, Pa., Ellen was the daughter of Ella (Brennan) McDonald and Joseph McDonald. She was the last surviving of six siblings: Albert McDonald, Mary Dvorak, Pat Shuster, Bill McDonald, Jeanette Sperduto, and Joseph McDonald.Preceded in death by her husband, Albert A. DiRenzo (Dec. 26, 2010), the couple shared 64 years of marriage. Ellen was the mother of four: Denise DiRenzo of New York City, Albert DiRenzo Jr. of Warrington, Pa., the late Gloria (DiRenzo) Diana and the late Donald DiRenzo. She was the grandmother of 10: P.J. Diana, Nicole Diana Rinaldi, Carissa Diana- Dantas, Christina (DiRenzo) Kroh, Paul DiRenzo, Angela DiRenzo, Cole Connolly, Bryce Connolly, Matthew DiRenzo, and Michael DiRenzo, and is also survived by her six great-grandchildren: Isabel Diana, Ayden Diana, Kayleigh Kroh, Bobby Kroh, Valentina Diana and Vaughn Diana.Ellen had been a faithful employee of Sheerer Bearing Corporation in Horsham, Pa. for decades, only retiring as their Office Manager when she broke her hip at the age of 82. However, the main focus of Ellen's life was always her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered lovingly by all of her family.A Funeral Mass for Ellen will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Saint Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private. Masks and social distancing will be required for all who attend.Online condolences may be made at the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington