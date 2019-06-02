|
Ellsworth C. Cheeseman of Riegelsville passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice, Lower Saucon Township. He was 77.
He was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Ellsworth and Jeannette Yeager Cheeseman.
Ellsworth was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and of LaSalle College. For 30 years, he worked as a high school English teacher in the New Hope-Solebury School District, and in his younger years, painted houses as a side business. After retirement from teaching, he sold insurance for the Knights of Columbus.
Ellsworth loved his family, his church and his country. He was actively involved in St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he sang in the choir, served as lector, was a member of the Men's Club, and the Knights of Columbus, and volunteered to help at many of the church's various functions and activities. He was interested in genealogy and the history of Riegelsville. He enjoyed working on his home and property while smoking a cigar.
Ellsworth is survived by three children and their spouses, Ellsworth III and Rachel, Christopher and Christine, and Beth and Richard Yeselevige; five grandchildren, Richelle, Grace, Nicholas, Blaize, and Clare; and two sisters, Kathy Stanley and Mary McCann. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne; and his beloved wife, Barbara, who died April 29, 2019. The couple had been married for 54 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 345 Elmwood Lane, Riegelsville, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment of ashes will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Pro-Life Union, 88 Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland, PA 19075.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville
Published in The Intelligencer on June 2, 2019