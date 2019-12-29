|
Ellsworth S. "Butch" Kershner of Horsham passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was 77.
He was the loving husband for 50 years to the late Patricia (Florian) Kershner.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the only son of the late Ellsworth R. and Mildred (Youngman) Kershner.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Tricia Luddecke (Kurt); his two grandchildren, Megan and Jared; his sisters, Ruth Ann Buck and Millie Hof (Larry); and his nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Family and friends will be received after 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, where his memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the cancer .
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019