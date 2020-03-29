|
Elmer S. Bryan, of Bedminster Pa. passed away on March 26, 2020. He was 86.
He is survived by his wife L.Joye Bryan nee Fox of Bedminster, sons Gregory, Jeffrey and Stephen along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Claude, Robert, Jane, Chester, Joan, Pearl, Marion and Floyd.
He is survived by siblings Howard and Ruth.
Born Dec. 23, 1933. Son of Howard and Aquilla Bryan nee Shelly of Plumsteadville, Pa.
Elmer was a beloved friend and would always help the people in his life as demonstrated in his faith to God and tireless work in the church. He volunteered for Plumstead Fire Co. in his early years.
He served honorably with the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Div. Elmer retired after 37 years as a heavy equipment mechanic. In his free time he loved to golf, ski, hunt and spend time with his family.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Mennonite Material Resource Center mcc-harleysville.org or music fund of Blooming Glen Mennonite Church bgmc.net/online-giving.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020