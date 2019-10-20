Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
For more information about
Elsie Britt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Deep Run Mennonite Church West
1008 Deep Run Road,
Perkasie, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Deep Run Mennonite Church West
1008 Deep Run Road
Perkasie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Britt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Britt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Britt Obituary
Elsie M. Britt of Bedminster Township, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown Township, Pa. She was 100.

She was the wife of the late Robert C. Britt, who died June 3, 2004.

Born in Bedminster Township, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Katie (Moyer) Stover.

A homemaker, she also helped on the family farm for many years.

Elsie was a member of Deep Run Mennonite Church West, Perkasie, Pa.

A member of the Plumsteadville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Plumsteadville, Pa., she enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning and freezing. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her children, grandchildren and their animals.

She is survived by five children, Robert K. Britt and his wife, Barbara, of Harrington, Del., J. Larry Britt and his wife, Randy, of Bedminster Township, Diane Britt and her husband, John Brubaker, of Greenwood, Del., Donna Kulp and her husband, James, of Quakertown, Pa., and Carol Schilling and her husband, Michael, of Quakertown; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Britt, who died Feb. 13, 2019, a grandson, James Kulp Jr., who died Sept. 12, 2002, a great-grandson, Colton Degen, who died May 25, 2019, and a foster brother, Albert Ott.

Her funeral service will begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Deep Run Mennonite Church West, 1008 Deep Run Road, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Deep Run Mennonite Church West Cemetery, Perkasie.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deep Run Mennonite Church West, 1008 Deep Run Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie, Pa.

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernard Suess Funeral Home
Download Now