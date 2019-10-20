|
Elsie M. Britt of Bedminster Township, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown Township, Pa. She was 100.
She was the wife of the late Robert C. Britt, who died June 3, 2004.
Born in Bedminster Township, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Katie (Moyer) Stover.
A homemaker, she also helped on the family farm for many years.
Elsie was a member of Deep Run Mennonite Church West, Perkasie, Pa.
A member of the Plumsteadville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Plumsteadville, Pa., she enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning and freezing. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her children, grandchildren and their animals.
She is survived by five children, Robert K. Britt and his wife, Barbara, of Harrington, Del., J. Larry Britt and his wife, Randy, of Bedminster Township, Diane Britt and her husband, John Brubaker, of Greenwood, Del., Donna Kulp and her husband, James, of Quakertown, Pa., and Carol Schilling and her husband, Michael, of Quakertown; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Britt, who died Feb. 13, 2019, a grandson, James Kulp Jr., who died Sept. 12, 2002, a great-grandson, Colton Degen, who died May 25, 2019, and a foster brother, Albert Ott.
Her funeral service will begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Deep Run Mennonite Church West, 1008 Deep Run Road, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Deep Run Mennonite Church West Cemetery, Perkasie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Deep Run Mennonite Church West, 1008 Deep Run Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019