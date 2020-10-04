Mrs. Emily Ward Paynter, a resident of Lutheran Community of Telford, formerly of Chalfont, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was 81.
She was the only child of Walker and Mildred Carpenter Ward of Flatwoods, Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 58 years, John, and daughters, Amy Organek (David) and Allison Hastings (Ian). Emily is also survived by five grandchildren, Max and Rebecca Organek, and Emma, Abby, and Sarah Hastings.
Emily and John relocated from Kentucky to Pennsylvania after their wedding for John's employment with the U.S. Navy at the former Johnsville Naval Air Development Center in Bucks County. Emily was a homemaker but also held several jobs both before and after her daughters arrived.
Emily was very active in her church and was organist for many years. She also played the piano and sang with the Rainbow Singers, a traveling group of five singers that performed Christian music. She also enjoyed the accomplishments of her grandchildren, painting with water colors, quilting, sewing and working puzzles until dementia robbed her of her talents. Each of her five grandchildren received a custom quilt, made for them lovingly by Grammie.
Emily did not wish for a viewing or flowers in her memory, but desired those that cared for her to remember her as they knew her best. Emily will be cremated and her ashes scattered in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where the family spent many wonderful vacations together. A memorial service will be held at the Chalfont United Methodist Church at a later date.
Anyone who may wish to make a donation in Emily's name may send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
or to a charity of their choice
.
