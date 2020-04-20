|
Emma Adelaide (Schuch) Wambach, a longtime resident of Hatboro, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital after emergency surgery. She was 87.
Adelaide was the beloved wife of Richard Wambach.
Born in Philadelphia, Adelaide was the daughter of the late Carl and Ida (Etter) Schuch.
Adelaide work at Curtis Publishing in her early years and later helped with the family business, C&W Texaco, until she retired to look after her grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hatboro, and of Hatboro's Morning Light Chapter #312 Order of the Eastern Star, and served as their Worthy Matron in 2005. Adelaide loved her family and friends. Adelaide enjoyed spending time in Rock Hall, Md., crabbing and fishing, and in the Poconos, relaxing and porch sitting. She was an avid crocheter and enjoyed giving away her blankets.
Adelaide is survived by her husband, Richard Wambach; daughters, Nancy Schlauer (Albert), Susan Paulin, and Janet McKale; grandchildren, Jessica Campbell (David), AJ Schlauer, Mark Paulin, Kim Paulin, Jill Hopfner (Joe), Rachel Tiziana (Michael), Amy Toney (Steve); many greatgrandchildren; and a brother, Carl Schuch.
Funeral services are private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Masonic Village at Warminster Compassionate Care Fund, Masonic Village of Elizabethtown Gift Planning Office, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
