|
|
Emma D. (Kenny) Mansfield of Doylestown passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was 88.
Emma was born July 29, 1931 in Philadelphia. She attended Hallahan High School, after which she worked for the Yellow Cab Company and married her loving husband, Joseph Mansfield.
In 1978, she started her employment at Charming Shoppes Inc., located in Bensalem, Pa., where she became the Director of Finance, Payroll and Terminal Accounting Control. She remained with Charming Shoppes for 20 years, retiring in 1998.
Before residing at Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown, Pa., Emma and Joe spent their retirement years in Perkasie and Sellersville, Pa.
Fun-loving and vivacious, Emma lit up the room when she arrived. She loved music and parties and spending time with family and friends. She and her family vacationed in Ocean City, Maryland for many years and enjoyed several cruises as well.
In addition to the love of her life, her husband, Joseph, Emma is survived by her daughters, Elaine McAllister, Sheryl Smailer (Charles) and Maureen Doyle (Joseph); four grandchildren, Wayne Dellmyer, Erin McGeever, Liam McAllister and Joseph Doyle; one great-granddaugher, Ava Reese McGeever; and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Smailer; her sisters, Rebe Murphy, Alice Lewis, Bernice Layton, and Marion Buchanan; and her brothers, Billy Kenny and Buck Kenny.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Wesley Enhanced Living and to the doctors and nurses at Doylestown Hospital.
A private burial will take place at South Perkasie Evangelical Cemetery, Perkasie, Pa. Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2020