|
|
Emma L. Gular of Sellersville, formerly a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in LifeQuest Nursing Center, Milford Township. She was 97.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Gular for 57 years until his death in 2004.
Born in Loyalhanna, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas D. and Emma (Boehme) Prentice. She was a 1940 graduate of Doylestown High School.
Emma and Lawrence first met at the Miller's Hosiery Mill in Doylestown.
Mrs. Gular was a homemaker, who lived a full and active life until shortly before her death.
Emma had served as a Democratic Party committee woman for many years.
A voracious reader, Emma also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, birdwatching, and swimming in her backyard pool. Yoga and Tai Chi were other favorite pastimes. A "world class Grandmom," she was a good baker, who delighted in chocolate treats.
Mrs. Gular is survived by her three sons, Lawrence E. Gular and his wife, Amy, of Schuylkill Haven, Robert W. Gular and his wife, Linda, of Eagleville, and J. Wayne Gular, of Roulette, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Susan, Michael, Herbert, LeAnne, J.C., Dana, Elizabeth, and Courtney; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Thelma Koder of Trumbauersville; and 23 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lauren, six brothers, and three sisters.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 North Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Gular's name may be made to the Sellersville Fire Department, P.O. Box 315, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,
Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2019