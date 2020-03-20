|
|
Emma Mae (Dann) Schweiker, born March 28, 1935, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. She was 84.
Born March 28, 1935 in Bellefonte, Pa., Emma was the daughter of the late Calvin A. Dann and Helen M. (Sweitzer) Dann.
After marrying, she moved to Montgomery County, Pa. and spent much of her adult life in Horsham, Pa. as a wife and mother to Frederick W. "Rick" Schweiker IV (wife, Wendy Atler Schweiker) of Elkton, Md. and Jennifer L. Schweiker of Philadelphia, Pa. Emma was a loving grandmother to Lindsey A. Schweiker (partner, Frankie Sabatino), Nicholas W. Schweiker (fiancée, Sarah Buckley), and most recently great- grandmother to beautiful Luca F. (Schweiker) Sabatino. Emma is also survived by siblings, Grace Dann Burris, Calvin Dann, John Dann, Virginia "Ethel" Dann Meredith, Nannie Dann Lentz and Mary Dann.
She held a variety of jobs in the pharmaceutical industry, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed dancing, socializing, and mostly spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, William "Bill" and Paul Dann, sister, Marlene Dann Struble, and her former husband, Frederick W. "Rick" Schweiker III.
Services are being held privately.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to at .
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Crouch Funeral Home,
North East, Md.
www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 20, 2020