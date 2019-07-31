The Intelligencer Obituaries
Engracia Fuentes Obituary
Engracia Rivera Fuentes of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital, at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Lino A. Fuentes Sr.

Born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late José and Maria Gonzales Rivera.

Engracia married Lino on Sept. 11, 1945. Engracia and their two daughters arrived in Doylestown in December of 1947 to join her husband, who had arrived in June 1947. We have heard the story of her terrifying plane ride and the shock of the frigid weather, but it was all worth it to be back with her beloved, Lino.

Engracia was a loving mother who ran a strict household. She was a wonderful seamstress in her younger years, sewing clothes by hand and doing beautiful embroidery work. Education was always important to her, but she had to leave school to help at home. She was very proud to eventually obtain her GED and was always reading to gain more knowledge. As an adult, she was thrilled to learn how to ride a bike. She loved art and in her later years enjoyed going for walks with Lino. Her religion was very important to her and her husband as they went through life together.

She is survived by her ten children: Iris (Martin), Lucie, Lino Jr. (Carla), Henri (Jessica), Nellie (Gerald), Peggy (Phillip), Joseph (Leslie), David (Kevin), Gladys Marie, and Patricia (Matthew); her 26 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Anthony; her 10 brothers and sisters, most recently, Antonio Rivera and Felipe Rivera; son-in-law, Bud; granddaughter, Christina; and great-granddaughter, Mary Marie.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Engracia's name may be made to: Legacy of Life Foundation, 25 S. Main St., Yardley, PA 19067, legacyoflifefoundation.org.

Published in The Intelligencer on July 31, 2019
