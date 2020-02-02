|
|
Eric W. Rosenberg Sr. of Upper Black Eddy passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in his home. He was 80.
He was born July 9, 1939, in Rahway, N.J., a son of the late Fred and Margaret (Bonegal) Rosenberg.
Eric was a 1957 graduate of New Brunswick Vocational and Technical High School. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a design engineer by trade who worked for various companies for many years. He was a Mason and Past Master of Prosperity Lodge No. 567, Riegelsville; a member of Hermann Humble Lodge No.125, in Warminster, and the Shriners RaJah Temple in Reading, Pa. Eric loved fishing, hunting, and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Annemarie Volbrig,; three children, Michael Rosenberg (Shary), Dawn Minue (John), and Susan Oren (Rich); three step-children, Sam Williams (Dale), Eric and Carl Volbrig; and two daughters-in-law, Barbara and Joyce Rosenberg; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Fred Rosenberg Jr. (Jean); and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Grace, who died in 2005, and two sons, Eric Jr. and John Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, 327 Easton Road, Riegelsville, where a celebration of Eric's life will be begin at 11 a.m. with a masonic service from members of Prosperity and Hermann Humble lodges.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prosperity Lodge, P.O. Box 383, Riegelsville, PA 18077.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020