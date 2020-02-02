Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Rosenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric W. Rosenberg Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric W. Rosenberg Sr. Obituary
Eric W. Rosenberg Sr. of Upper Black Eddy passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in his home. He was 80.

He was born July 9, 1939, in Rahway, N.J., a son of the late Fred and Margaret (Bonegal) Rosenberg.

Eric was a 1957 graduate of New Brunswick Vocational and Technical High School. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a design engineer by trade who worked for various companies for many years. He was a Mason and Past Master of Prosperity Lodge No. 567, Riegelsville; a member of Hermann Humble Lodge No.125, in Warminster, and the Shriners RaJah Temple in Reading, Pa. Eric loved fishing, hunting, and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Annemarie Volbrig,; three children, Michael Rosenberg (Shary), Dawn Minue (John), and Susan Oren (Rich); three step-children, Sam Williams (Dale), Eric and Carl Volbrig; and two daughters-in-law, Barbara and Joyce Rosenberg; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Fred Rosenberg Jr. (Jean); and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Grace, who died in 2005, and two sons, Eric Jr. and John Rosenberg.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, 327 Easton Road, Riegelsville, where a celebration of Eric's life will be begin at 11 a.m. with a masonic service from members of Prosperity and Hermann Humble lodges.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prosperity Lodge, P.O. Box 383, Riegelsville, PA 18077.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -