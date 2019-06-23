Home

Erik Sonsteby Obituary
Erik Sonsteby of Sellersville passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 52.

He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Dover) Sonsteby. They celebrated 25 years of marriage last August.

Born in Allentown, Pa., he was a son of Annette Rose (Kacsur) Sonsteby of Coopersburg and the late Jan Kolbjorn Sonsteby. Erik was a graduate of Central Bucks West High School and he attended Lehigh University, where he was a proud member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

He enjoyed spending his time at his cabin at Lake Wallenpaupack, boating, listening to his favorite music, and being with friends and family. He loved working with his hands and was a longtime self-employed contractor.

Along with his wife and mother, Erik is survived by his daughter, Rachel Marie of New Jersey, and his son, Kole Bjorn at home. He is also survived by his brother, Jon Michael Sonsteby and his wife, Christine, of Warrington.

All are invited to gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, where a celebration of Erik's life will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-erik-sonsteby.

Published in The Intelligencer on June 23, 2019
