Erma Patricia Martin, a longtime resident of the Doylestown area, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was 87.
Born in Coatesville, Pa., Erma was the daughter of the late Clyde and Helen Warden. She also was the beloved wife of the late Henry Frank Martin Jr. for over 50 years.
Erma will be most remembered for her kindness, unconditional love and support of those in her life. Regardless of the relationship, she welcomed everyone with open arms, treating them as family.
Due to her passion for flowers, in her early years, Erma worked at the Sandy Ridge Flower Shop. She later accepted a position as secretary to the administrative office at Delaware Valley College where she was actively involved in many aspects of the college, and worked for 25 years until her retirement.
Committed to community involvement and support, Erma was a member of the Chris-Penn Chapter #455, Order of the Eastern Star and the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown. She also was an active member of Doylestown Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years.
Erma spent her last five years as a resident and active community member at Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown, establishing many new relationships, and involved in various groups including the Spiritual Life Committee and Residents Council.
Erma leaves behind her children: Lynne Hager, her husband, Richard, of Pipersville, Pa., Henry F. Martin III, his wife, Lynn Ann, of Macungie, Pa., and Thomas H. Martin, his wife, Susan, of Pipersville, Pa. She was the #1 cheerleader and supporter of eight grandchildren: Justin, Erik, Kyle, Brian, Erin, Matt, Jack and Emma and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Blanche Summers, Dorothy Smith and Myra White, while preceded in death by one sister: Jeanne Byerly, and two brothers: Clyde and Jack.
Erma was loved by many, and a service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Erma's name may be made to: Doylestown Presbyterian Church at the address above. Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019