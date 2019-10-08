|
Ermenia "Millie" Gondak died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington at the age of 101.
Born in Salemville, Pa., Mrs. Gondak had been an original Fairless Hills homeowner since 1953 and a founding member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish.
She was the beloved wife for 46 years to the late Joseph John Gondak and loving mother of the late Marvin J. Gondak.
Mrs. Gondak is survived by her devoted children, David J. (Nancy), Ronald S. (Pamela) and Jose Alvarez (Patricia). She will also be sadly missed by her nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sadie Valdzich (Joseph) and Floretta Guanciale (Benjamine).
Millie's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to her dear friend, Susan Stald and to all the Parkway Drive neighbors for the love and care given to Grandma Millie. The family would also like to thank the staff at Neshaminy Manor for their care and kindness.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Gondak's name may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2019