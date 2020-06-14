Ernest D'Angelo
Ernest D'Angelo of Upper Black Eddy passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was 75.

He was born June 15, 1944, in Montecifone, Italy, a son of the late Pierio and Giulia D' Angelo.

Ernie was a graduate of North Catholic High School and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a mason by trade and owned and operated D'Angelo Masonry. After his retirement from masonry, he worked as a school bus driver for the Palisades School District for about ten years.

He was a beloved member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Ottsville, where he served as Deacon and was active in the church charities. He was a member of Fr. Stommel Council Knights of Columbus. Ernie was an avid soccer player and was a cherished league soccer coach. His other hobbies included jogging, biking, hang gliding, playing soccer, fishing, and skateboarding with his grandchildren.

Ernie was a loving husband, remarkable father, and grandfather, a dependable role model, considered family to many and beloved by all.

He is survived by his children, Michael, Lisa Weisbach, and Julia and Maria D'Angelo; ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and one brother, Pasquale D'Angelo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; and his son, Marco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4050 Durham Road, Ottsville. There will be no calling hours. Interment of ashes will be in St. John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Robert W.Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 83, Riegelsville, PA 18077 to help with final expenses or to Palisades High School Band Boosters, 558 State Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
