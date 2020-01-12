|
|
Ernest N. Rodgers of Doylestown, Pa. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was 91.
Ernie was born to Frederick Rodgers and Ellen Dixon in 1928 and grew up in Philadelphia with his two brothers and sister, Fred, Arnold, and Margery. After graduating from Frankford High School in 1946, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following two years' active duty, he attended Drexel University and earned a degree in Business Administration.
In June 1951, Ernie married his sweetheart, Elaine Veith. The two, who referred to themselves as best friends, were married for 68 years.
Ernie and Elaine raised three children in Huntingdon Valley, and lived there until retirement. Throughout his life, Ernie was dedicated to his faith, his country, and his family. He was an avid reader, pilot, cellist, Rotarian, Vestryman, and selfless volunteer in his community. Above all, Ernie's greatest love was spending time with his honey and their extended family.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; children, Gail and Chess Schmitt, Greg and Kathy (Roan), and Gwen and Al Damone; grandchildren, Jared, Keith and Candace, Heather and Corbin, and Katy, Colin, Kimberly, and Brian; and four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Ernie's life on Friday, Jan. 17, at St. John's Anglican Church, 1150 Bristol Rd., Southampton, PA 18966, where the visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral service. All are invited to attend his burial with military honors at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, at 1:30 p.m. Please arrive by 1:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ernie's name may be made to St. John's Anglican Church at the above address, where he was a member for 52 years.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020