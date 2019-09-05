|
|
Esther Mae Mergenthaler of Doylestown died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Briarleaf Nursing Home, where she had resided for several months. She was 93.
Born and raised at the family homestead in Wismer, East Plumstead Township, she was the oldest of three children of the late John Henry Mergenthaler and Mae Lewis Hoffman.
Esther graduated from Doylestown High School in 1944 and worked for a number of years at the Bucks County Court House. She retired from Mrs. Paul's Seafood, formerly located in Doylestown.
Esther is survived by her sister, Marion Florence Cook of Pipersville, and her sister-in-law, Marian Mergenthaler of Ottsville, two nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Henry Mergenthaler Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Doylestown. Interment will follow in Ferndale Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 5, 2019