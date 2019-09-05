The Intelligencer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Mergenthaler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther M. Mergenthaler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther M. Mergenthaler Obituary
Esther Mae Mergenthaler of Doylestown died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Briarleaf Nursing Home, where she had resided for several months. She was 93.

Born and raised at the family homestead in Wismer, East Plumstead Township, she was the oldest of three children of the late John Henry Mergenthaler and Mae Lewis Hoffman.

Esther graduated from Doylestown High School in 1944 and worked for a number of years at the Bucks County Court House. She retired from Mrs. Paul's Seafood, formerly located in Doylestown.

Esther is survived by her sister, Marion Florence Cook of Pipersville, and her sister-in-law, Marian Mergenthaler of Ottsville, two nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Henry Mergenthaler Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Doylestown. Interment will follow in Ferndale Cemetery.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now