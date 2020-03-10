|
|
Ethel F. Lautenbach of Coatesville, Pa., formerly of Hatboro passed away on March 6, 2020. He was 98.
She was the beloved wife of the late Louis H. Lautenbach with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage. Ethel was born in Philadelphia a daughter of the late Hemmings and Viola Rose Fulmer.
Ethel was a long time member of The Lehman Memorial Methodist Church, Hatboro, Pa.
Ethel enjoyed living life and spending her time with her family, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ethel was an active person who enjoyed traveling with friends and family especially to the Jersey shore.
She is survived by a daughter Nancy Ochar and her husband Chester, a son James Lautenbach and his wife Debra, five grandchildren, Stacy Hallman and her husband Keith, Stephanie Pawelski and her husband Jeff, Jesse, Kyle and Mary Lautenbach and four great grandchildren, Haley and Kylie Hallman and Hannah and William Pawelski.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ethel was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar and Hemming Fulmer and two sisters, Myrtle Moylan and Joann Strawley.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family on Saturday, March 14th after 9:30 a.m. followed by her Memorial Service at 11 a.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro.
Her interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville. The family asks those attending, to incorporate Ethel's favorite color 'Pink', into their attire for the day.
In lieu of flowers Ethel and her family would appreciate you letting her love bless others through an act of your kindness in her memory or a donation to, Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County, 400 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. To share online condolences please visit the funeral home website below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 10, 2020