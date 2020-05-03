Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Kirk & Nice
Ethel Lois Pera Obituary
Ethel Lois Pera of Warminster passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was 89.

She was born in Clymer, Pa., Aug. 24, 1930, and was the oldest of four daughters of the late Gerald and Mary (Allsop) Park.

She was the loving wife of the late Nathan Pera for 64 years.

Ethel graduated nursing school and worked for 35 years as a delivery room RN before retiring.

She is survived by her children, Diana Amato, and Michael, David, James, and Robert Pera; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a private family service at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, with interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020
