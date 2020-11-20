Ethel May FroehlichDoylestown - Ethel May Froehlich, age 86, of Doylestown, PA passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 13, 2020.Ethel was born July 13, 1934 in Jamison, PA to the late Frank and Ethel Hare Langdon.She was a long-time resident of Furlong, PA and in her later years was a resident at Grundy Hall in Doylestown. She worked as an Executive Assistant at Harriet Carter Gifts in Montgomery County for nearly three decades. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jamison, Pa. Ethel cared deeply about her community, volunteering every Christmas at Tabor House to help bring Christmas cheer to those less fortunate. She enjoyed crafting, making quilts, knitting and crocheting. For many years she was an organizing member for the annual craft fair at Grundy hall. Ethel was an extraordinary woman whose kindness was felt by many. Even if she had nothing her heart was so big and she would do anything for anyone. She always made sure the ones she loved had somewhere to go and they were taken care of. She was a free spirit and lived life on her own terms. She enjoyed nothing more than to sit outside and be apart of nature. Ethel will be missed by her large circle of loving family and friends.Ethel was the beloved wife of the late John Froehlich Sr. She was preceded in death by her sons, John Froehlich, Jr. and Bryan Froehlich, sister, Doris Theodosiou, and brothers, Robert Langdon( Jimmy) and Charles Smith. Ethel is survived by her devoted children: Lynda Maxwell and Jerry of Warminster; Garry Froehlich and Joanne of Honesdale; Lance Froehlich and Theresa of Souderton; Jeff Froehlich and Dawn of Huntington Valley; Mathew Garber and Shawn of Ottsville; Ethel Marie McNally and Shaun of Quakertown. She is also survived by her 18 loving Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, her daughter in law Bernadette, and, her siblings: Elizabeth Navarro, Norman Large, Helen Makrai, Frank Demoreland, Ann Renz, Eddie Mayer, Bruce Froehlich,and Patricia Stout. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.Due to Covid restrictions, the family has decided to do a service at a later date.Contributions in her memory can be made to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Youth Hockey Torch Bearer Program, PO Box 1174, Bethlehem, PA 18016 or to the Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road, New Hope, PA 18938.