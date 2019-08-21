|
Eugene Nines Sr. of Hatboro passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 90.
He was the devoted husband of the late Greta M. (McNemar) Nines, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Gene graduated from LaSalle University and worked as an Electrical and Systems Engineer for over 45 years. He also proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Gene is survived by his children, Eugene "Bud" Nines Jr., Darlene L. Ermilio (Joe), Kathleen A. Paone (Steve), and Michael A. Nines (Rita); his seven grandchildren; and his six great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral service on Friday, Aug. 23, at Warminster Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, PA 18974. Viewing is 10 to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will immediately follow. Entombment is at Pine Grove Memorial Park, Warminster.
Please send flower donations to the church or for memorial contributions please send to Christ's Home Children's Services, 800 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
