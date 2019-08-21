Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Nines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Nines Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Nines Sr. Obituary
Eugene Nines Sr. of Hatboro passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 90.

He was the devoted husband of the late Greta M. (McNemar) Nines, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.

Gene graduated from LaSalle University and worked as an Electrical and Systems Engineer for over 45 years. He also proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Gene is survived by his children, Eugene "Bud" Nines Jr., Darlene L. Ermilio (Joe), Kathleen A. Paone (Steve), and Michael A. Nines (Rita); his seven grandchildren; and his six great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and funeral service on Friday, Aug. 23, at Warminster Presbyterian Church, 500 Madison Ave., Warminster, PA 18974. Viewing is 10 to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will immediately follow. Entombment is at Pine Grove Memorial Park, Warminster.

Please send flower donations to the church or for memorial contributions please send to Christ's Home Children's Services, 800 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.

To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now