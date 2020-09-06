1/
Eugene Robert Kentopp
Gene was born April 18, 1931 in Doylestown, Pa. to Annie and William Kentopp. He passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Gene grew up with his brothers, James, George and Donald, and his sisters, Josephine and Ann.

Gene met his wife Dixie in Doylestown. They later moved to Flemington, N.J., where he worked at a self employed mechanic. He rebuilt a lot of transmissions and engines.

In 1986 they moved to Englewood, Fla.

Gene was a Flight Engineer in the U.S. Navel Air Reserves out of Willow Grove, Pa. It was something he loved to do. Two weeks a year he toured the world with the Navy. His favorite place to fly to was Roto, Spain.

Gene is survived by his wife, Dixie, their four children, Michael, Lora Anne, Daniel, and Linda, and their son-in-law, Gregory. Lisa Lorene preceded him in death. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Gene will be buried in Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, Sarasota County, Florida.

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 6, 2020.
